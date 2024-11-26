Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,238,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,322,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,865,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,108.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,505.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,053.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,237.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

