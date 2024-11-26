Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

