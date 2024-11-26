Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $325.50 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.84 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average is $358.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.29.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

