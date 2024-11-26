Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS opened at $603.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.87 and a 200 day moving average of $495.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.87 and a 12 month high of $611.30. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

