Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Crocs by 17.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368,557 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.