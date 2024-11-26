Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

CDNS stock opened at $312.39 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

