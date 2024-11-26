Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 396 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

