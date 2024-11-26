Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,948 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 72.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 327,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

