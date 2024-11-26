Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,797,000 after purchasing an additional 538,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $187.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.