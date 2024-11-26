Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $673,387,000 after buying an additional 759,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,012,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,955,000 after buying an additional 330,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.