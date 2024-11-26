Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 21,924 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 235.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

CMG opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

