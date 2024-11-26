Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,375 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The firm has a market cap of $719.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

