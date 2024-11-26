Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.70 and last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 57626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

