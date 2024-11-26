Head to Head Analysis: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BingEx and United Parcel Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00 United Parcel Service 2 8 11 2 2.57

United Parcel Service has a consensus price target of $151.52, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given United Parcel Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than BingEx.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service $90.96 billion 1.29 $6.71 billion $6.62 20.77

This table compares BingEx and United Parcel Service”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and United Parcel Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx N/A N/A N/A United Parcel Service 6.25% 37.38% 9.23%

Summary

United Parcel Service beats BingEx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services comprising guaranteed time-definite express options in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The company also offers international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services. In addition, it provides truckload and customs brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries; fulfillment and transportation management services; and integrated supply chain and shipment insurance solutions. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

