Head to Head Survey: Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Rise Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Rise Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.62% 11.90% 5.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Rise Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Rise Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Fortune Rise Acquisition.

52.9% of Fortune Rise Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Rise Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Rise Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Rise Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Rise Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $297.79 million 3.66 $123.38 million $1.99 8.49

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Rise Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Fortune Rise Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition



Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance



Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

