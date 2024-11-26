Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 258,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,126,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $815.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 9.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $112,275. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

