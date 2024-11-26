Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Announces GBX 16.50 Dividend

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hill & Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 2,145 ($26.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,052.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,049.65. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,752 ($22.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,330 ($29.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,292.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($25.61) per share, with a total value of £203,900 ($256,091.43). 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HILS

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.