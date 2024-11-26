Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 112.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,680. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,408.92. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

