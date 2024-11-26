Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 474 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

