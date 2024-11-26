Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 10181390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

About Hummingbird Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.69. The stock has a market cap of £11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.