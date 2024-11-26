Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 10181390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
