Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $157.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.50 to $157.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.