Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,505 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000.

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

