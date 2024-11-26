Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.