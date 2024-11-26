Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $228.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.14 and a 1 year high of $233.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.