indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 30.6% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,433.21. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,915. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

