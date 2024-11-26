Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 68,422 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,860,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,780,849.74. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.
- On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $942,525.42.
- On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.
- On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.
Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $174,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
