Insider Selling: Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Insider Sells 156,250 Shares of Stock

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ganovsky sold 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,847,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,776,376. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABL traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.67. 676,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $572.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth about $9,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $8,105,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abacus Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abacus Life

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.