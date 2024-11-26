Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 6,661 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $609,015.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,192.81. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55.

Shares of Block stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $90.79. 11,098,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,609. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Block by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Block by 770.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,849 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Block by 76.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

