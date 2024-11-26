International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

