Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

