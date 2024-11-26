IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 67.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IQV opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.