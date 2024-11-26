IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 67.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IQV opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
