Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Shares Acquired by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,868 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Acquisitions comprises approximately 2.6% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 145.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 72,496 shares during the period.

Shares of IROH opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

