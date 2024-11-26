IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 175794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Systrade AG bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 12.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 96,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

