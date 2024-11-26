iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 551658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $23,510,000. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $435,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 61,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

