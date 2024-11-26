iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

FLOT opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

