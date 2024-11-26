iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

