iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.05 and last traded at $114.28, with a volume of 49080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.95.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,566,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

