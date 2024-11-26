iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.79, with a volume of 710222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $981.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,003,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

