iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
