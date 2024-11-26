iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.