iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.30 and last traded at $147.18, with a volume of 78639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

