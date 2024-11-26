iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 83300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

