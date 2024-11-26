iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 83300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
