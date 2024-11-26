iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

