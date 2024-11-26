J. Alberto Arias Sells 83,748 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 83,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$57,697.35.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$50,364.36.

On Tuesday, November 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$14,340.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 5,205 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$4,224.26.

On Friday, October 25th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$43,998.69.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$85,483.82.

On Thursday, October 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$39,914.65.

On Monday, October 7th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$68,754.98.

On Friday, September 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$10,534.21.

On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$93,475.38.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Metals stock remained flat at C$0.67 on Monday. 100,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,287. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of C$96.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

