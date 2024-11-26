J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5% yr/yr to ~$8.87-8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.100 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.10%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
