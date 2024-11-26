Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,777,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 2,584,865 shares.The stock last traded at $50.93 and had previously closed at $50.94.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after buying an additional 1,533,340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

