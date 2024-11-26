Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,777,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 2,584,865 shares.The stock last traded at $50.93 and had previously closed at $50.94.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
