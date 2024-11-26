Jeewat Bijlani Sells 645 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total value of $107,057.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,907.06. This trade represents a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.9 %

KWR stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 153,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.66. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $151.31 and a 52-week high of $221.94.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Quaker Chemical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 172,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,077.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 131,891 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 485.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 917.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.