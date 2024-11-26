JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.34. 491,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.