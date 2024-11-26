Kaia 1-Day Volume Hits $49.33 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Kaia has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Kaia has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $49.33 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaia token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,487.20 or 1.00114663 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92,058.67 or 0.99650797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaia

Kaia’s launch date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,878,993,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,878,981,974 tokens. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,878,719,371.555553. The last known price of Kaia is 0.18849945 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $51,314,796.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

