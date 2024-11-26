Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 275477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kanabo Group

In other news, insider Ian Mattioli acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,883.95). 37.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

