Karen B. Rhoads Sells 9,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $490,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares in the company, valued at $11,053,415.07. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKE

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 43.3% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 110,273 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Buckle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after buying an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.